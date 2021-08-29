Temperatures slump but fine weather to remain for next week

Sunday, August 29, 2021

The fine weather is set to remain well into next week with dry and settled conditions predicted.

Temperatures may not hit the highs of earlier this week, but are expected to reach the low 20s in parts right up to Friday.

Rain is expected to stay away over the coming days, but cloud cover will vary around the country.

Monday and Tuesday will be largely dry, with the best of the sun likely in the west and northwest according to Met Éireann.

Wednesday will be much the same with long clear spells and highest temperatures of between 17-21 degrees.

The latter part of the week will see increased chances of stray showers developing, before a quite cloudy day for much of the country on Friday.

Rain is likely on the way next weekend, however, temperatures are due to remain in the teens.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Covid: 347 in hospital, 1,704 new cases confirmed

Sunday, 29/08/21 - 1:50pm

€1.3m worth of cannabis seized in Co Meath

Sunday, 29/08/21 - 11:58am

Swimmer recovering in hospital after Waterford rescue

Sunday, 29/08/21 - 10:35am