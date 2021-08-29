Temperatures slump but fine weather to remain for next week

The fine weather is set to remain well into next week with dry and settled conditions predicted.

Temperatures may not hit the highs of earlier this week, but are expected to reach the low 20s in parts right up to Friday.

Rain is expected to stay away over the coming days, but cloud cover will vary around the country.

Mist,fog & low cloud will be slow to burn off this morning with the best of the sunny spells in the south Low cloud will break up through the afternoon allowing some sunny spells to develop☁️🌤️

Highs of 17 to 23 degrees, coolest in the north & east in light north easterly breezes pic.twitter.com/oxfSg2xVSW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 29, 2021

Monday and Tuesday will be largely dry, with the best of the sun likely in the west and northwest according to Met Éireann.

Wednesday will be much the same with long clear spells and highest temperatures of between 17-21 degrees.

The latter part of the week will see increased chances of stray showers developing, before a quite cloudy day for much of the country on Friday.

Rain is likely on the way next weekend, however, temperatures are due to remain in the teens.