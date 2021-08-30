33 extra CE and Tús schemes for Co Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

THIRTY-THREE additional places on Community Employment (CE) and Tús schemes have been announced for Co Carlow.

The news came as part of a nationwide announcement of over 2,600 additional places made today.

“This announcement of 33 additional places for Carlow reflects a key commitment in Pathways to Work – the government’s ambitious new employment services strategy. Community Employment and Tús schemes provide a vast range of work experience, skills development and mentoring for people who are long-term unemployed,” said deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

“As we emerge from this pandemic, supporting our citizens who find themselves out of work will be vitally important going forward. I am really pleased to see these additional places announced for Carlow, which I know will be of huge benefit to so many people and their communities.”

The CE and Tús schemes in Carlow receiving additional places include Clubanne CLG, Carlow with four places; County Carlow Early Years training, 11 places; Graiguecullen/Killleshin employment scheme with five places; one extra place for Mount Leinster Region scheme; and 12 additional places for the Tullow Community Group.