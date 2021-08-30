Carlovians on PUP will see their incomes slashed

By Suzanne Pender

NEW figures published this week reveal that large numbers of people in Carlow are still receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and will see their incomes plummet due to upcoming cuts planned by the government.

Figures published by the Department of Social Protection reveal that 1,312 people in Carlow are still receiving the PUP, which the government plans to cut on 7 September.

Sinn Féin’s deputy Kathleen Funchion said it is clear that the pandemic is not over and that 1,312 people in Carlow are still receiving the PUP, as many workers are still unable to return to work as their sectors remain closed under public health restrictions. Despite this, the government is “insisting on ploughing ahead” with planned cuts to the PUP on 7 September.

“The cuts to the PUP and the plan to transition people from the PUP to Jobseekers on 7 September must be scrapped. These cuts are punishing people who cannot return to work and will hit young workers hardest,” she said.

“For many workers, their PUP will be slashed by €50 per week. For others, their income will plummet even further if they are transitioned to the Jobseeker’s rate. This will particularly affect workers aged 18 to 24, as the maximum Jobseekers they can receive is capped at €112.70 per week. As Jobseeker’s Allowance is means tested based on entire household income, young people living at home will receive even less,” added deputy Funchion.

“The government’s planned cuts are a slap in the face for those who are employed in sectors that have not yet been given a date for reopening. This is about the core principle that while workers are prevented from going to work due to public health restrictions, they should continue to receive the financial supports they need.

“Minister Humphreys and minister Varadkar continue to be silent on this issue and are refusing to be upfront with workers about why they are insisting on continuing with these ill-timed cuts. They owe it to the many workers here in Carlow affected to be upfront about what they are doing and why,” insisted deputy Funchion.