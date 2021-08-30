Coronavirus: 1,293 new cases as Ministers meet to sign off on easing restrictions

Another 1,293 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

At 8am on Monday there were 382 Covid patients in hospital, up 35 on the previous day, while there are 61 in intensive care units, up one.

Meanwhile, the Covid Cabinet sub-committee has resumed, after meeting for five and a half hours on Friday.

There will be an announcement on Tuesday of a roadmap for lifting the remaining Covid restrictions.

Most restrictions will be eased in October, including those on the hospitality sector, Eamon Ryan said on Monday.

The Green Party leader and Minister for Transport said one of the key decisions will be around the entertainment industry, including clarity about when it will return.

He also said that a return to offices will require a lot of flexibility from organisations.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly sounded a note of caution, saying that while the country has “a lot to be optimistic about”, it will be important to remain vigilant.

He said: “I’m watching very carefully the situation in Scotland, in Northern Ireland and Wales, for example, where we’re seeing very, very significant increases in cases.

“Northern Ireland has a very significant increase in hospitalisations, it’s far higher than ours is.

“So we need to continue to follow the public health advice, we need to keep minding each other.”

Covid not over

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath warned people not to expect an announcement that the battle against Covid-19 is over.

He said: “I don’t believe you will see anything declaring that the battle with Covid is over, or anything of the sort, because it is not.

“We are going to have to continue to be cautious and vigilant in the fight against Covid-19.

“But I think what you will see is a move away, in a gradual sense, from a rules and regulations based system to one that does place an emphasis on personal responsibility, and on living alongside it, in a cautious way.”

Restrictions will begin to be lifted from next week, and continue into October, Mr McGrath said.