Jamie Hennessy

7 Doonane Road, Crettyard, Carlow / Laois

Brother of the late John. Deeply regretted by his loving parents John and Sandra, brother Raymond, sisters Amanda, Sharon, Corina and Sabrina, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal form his residence at 10.30am on Wednesday morning 1 September to arrive at St. Abban’s Church, Doonane for Requiem Mass at 11am, limited to 50 people. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.