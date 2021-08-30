Death notices and funeral arrangements

Una Pender (née Donohoe)

Cloughna, Carlow and formerly of Rathvarrin, Ardattin, on 28 August 2021 at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Dan and much loved mother of Jean, Therese, Sarah, Tom, John and Brendan. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brother Eddie, sisters Margaret, Angela, Joan, Anne, Marie, Phil and Clare, sons-in-law Michael, Adrian, Abhi and Alan, daughters-in-law Avril and Eve, grandchildren Ellen, Grace, Patrick, Rose, Conor, Ava, Daniel, Neeve, Faye, Jack and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brother Paddy.

Rest in peace. Owing to the Government guidelines where a maximum of 50 applies a family funeral Mass will take place for Una on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland after which Una will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please.

The funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link

St. Joseph’s Church Tinryland webcam.

Maureen Maguire (née Kavanagh)

Kylemore Hill, Rathoe, Co.Carlow and formerly of Newvale, Shankill, Co. Dublin. Died 25 August 2021 peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Joe and loving mother of Ronan. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, son, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace.

A private family Funeral Mass for Maureen will take place on Thursday (2nd September) in St. Patrick’s Church, Rathoe at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Owing to the HSE and government regulations social distance rules will apply and the family would like to thank you for your co-operation