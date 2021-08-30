Explained: What’s in the Housing for All plan and how will it help people find homes?

Muireann Duffy

The housing issue has blighted consecutive governments, with none managing to come up with a solution to adequately meet the rising demand for homes in the State.

The latest attempt, the Housing for All plan, is due to be unveiled by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien on Thursday, but what’s in the plan, and is it up to fixing the monstrous task of tackling the housing crisis?

What’s in the plan?

The new plan hopes to address some of the key issues surrounding housing, namely cost and supply.

Last year, research by the National Economic and Social Council found the current housing model to be “dysfunctional”, adding changes must be made to bridge supply and affordability gaps “by actively managing land and locational value for public good” and by “engineering-in permanent affordability”.

Hoping to achieve this, the Housing for All plan will introduce:

A new €500 million grant scheme to reduce build costs

Expansion of social and affordable housing

Enlarged role for the Land Development Agency (LDA)

Increased ability for local authorities to purchase land for social and affordable homes

The plan is also expected to give further details on the equity loan scheme announced by the Government in July as part of the Affordable Housing Bill, which is due to be up and running by late 2021/early 2022.

How has the Government’s approach changed?

The plan will put a huge emphasis on social and affordable housing and will recognise the impact rising costs are having on people wishing to build their own homes.

The planning process will also be addressed in an effort to speed up the provision of housing, with a new Large Scale Residential Development (LSRD) planning process being established to set strict time limits for the approval process. This is also due to be accompanied by new legislation which will speed-up the timeframe of judicial reviews for planning decisions.

In addition to this, the 2021 budget for social housing will also be enlarged to allow for 10,300 more units through both building and acquisition.

Where are these extra houses going to go?

Vacant land has been an area of particular interest in the new plan, recognising that space is at a premium in some areas.

Last week, Mr O’Brien asked the Church to identify land or vacant buildings which could be used to supply housing, suggesting the State could be given first option to purchase such holdings which are being sold.

The move towards the better use of land for housing will give a larger role to the LDA to facilitate the provision of social and affordable housing on public land, while also incentivising the use of existing housing stock through the introduction of a new vacant property tax and residential activation tax on unused land.

A 50 per cent capital gains tax will also apply to land which secures residential zoning, due to be implemented from 2026.

What has the Minister said about the plan?

The promises made regarding the Housing for All plan have been big, with Mr O’Brien claiming the plan will deliver social housing “on a scale never seen before”.

Last Friday, Mr O’Brien said: “We will make a big dent in the housing crisis…I want to make sure that normal working individuals and families who feel they can’t afford a home will be able to do so”.

Despite numerous attempts by successive governments, Mr O’Brien said his department has the expertise and capability “to make real inroads into the housing situation”.

What criticisms have been made of the plan so far?

The equity loan scheme is one area facing considerable criticism.

The scheme would see the State paying a percentage of the cost of the new home in return for a stake in the property. However, the Central Bank said there was “little detail around the contractual obligations on those that might receive this financing”, according to The Irish Times.

Also, Mr O’Brien has said there will be a zero interest charge on the equity for the first five years, and 1.75 per cent between years six and 15, but critics have suggested equity charges would be like a double mortgage and the scheme will drive prices up.

The ESRI and the Housing Agency have cited studies showing similar schemes in London led to 6 per cent inflation, but the Minister, citing different reports, claimed the move will result in a 14 per cent increase in supply with only 1 per cent inflation.



