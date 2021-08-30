Man arrested after stabbing incident on the Barrow Track

A garda at the crime scene, at the Montgomery Street entrance onto the Barrow Track

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Carlow are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault incident in Carlow town on Sunday 29 August.

Shortly after 6.45pm, gardaí were called to an incident on Barrow Track in Carlow town, where two men aged in their 40s and 50s were discovered with apparent stab wounds. They were taken by ambulance to St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment. Their injuries are described as serious.

A man in his 50s has since been arrested by investigating gardaí and detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 4 of the ***Criminal Justice Act 1984***. The scene is preserved for forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to anyone with video footage from the footpath at the Barrow Track at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

Enquiries are ongoing.