Motorcyclist dies after road collision in Co Down

Monday, August 30, 2021

By Cate McCurry, PA

A 46-year-old man has died after a road collision in Bangor, Co Down.

The crash happened in Belfast Road on Wednesday.

PSNI Sergeant Irwin said the collision was reported to police at 3.35pm.

“The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, but has sadly passed away,” Sgt Irwin said.

“The investigation into the circumstances of the collision continues, and we would ask anyone who witnessed it, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101,” the officer added.

