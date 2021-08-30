NCBI to hold online meeting

By Suzanne Pender

DO you want to make positive change in your community? Local people who are blind or visually impaired are invited to attend NCBI’s South East Region Local Advocacy Network virtual meeting on Tuesday 7 September from 7pm to 8pm.

The Local Advocacy Network provides a platform for people in the local community to work together to break down barriers they are facing in their area. For more information about the Local Advocacy Network, including the link to register to attend this virtual event on www.ncbi.ie, by calling 01 334353 or emailing [email protected]