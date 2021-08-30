October set to see most easing of restrictions, says Eamon Ryan

By James Ward, PA and Dominic McGrath, PA

Most restrictions will be eased in October, including those on the hospitality sector, Eamon Ryan said on Monday.

The Green Party leader and Minister for Transport said one of the key decisions will be around the entertainment industry, including clarity about when it will return.

He also said that a return to offices will require a lot of flexibility from organisations.

Asked whether the restrictions on hospitality, including the 11.30pm closing time, will be lifted, Mr Ryan said it still needed to be worked out.

“Everything won’t change, by the time we get into October most of the restrictions should start to ease,” he said.

“I know the hospitality sector made a point, we don’t want everyone out at the one time, so having staggered opening and closing times makes sense.”

Mr Ryan also suggested that there could be a staggered approach to going back to the office: “It’s lots of flexible approaches in September, with most restrictions being lifted in October.”

He said some changes will come into effect from September 13th.

“We will start with getting people used to going back to work and training and team work. A lot of people will still be able to do remote working if they find that works better for them.”

Changes next week

Meanwhile, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has indicated that a further unwinding of Covid-19 restrictions will begin from next week onwards.

Speaking to The Irish Times on his way into the Cabinet Covid-19 subcommittee meeting on Monday, Mr McGrath said that he would be confident that from next week “we can start making progress in practical terms in unwinding some of the restrictions that are there and that will be done over a number of weeks into October”.

As expected, religious services are expected to be given the green light to restart in September.

“I think that we are likely to see an early return of Communions and Confirmations as well as other such events,” Mr McGrath said.

“We will also see what we can do in terms of certain indoor activities which have been shut down for so long now. A lot of children who don’t play field sports have missed out on dance classes, gymnastics and other activities indoor, we would like to see them get back as early as possible.”

Mr McGrath said the Cabinet would signal a shift away from a regulations-based system to one based on personal responsibility.

‘Specific dates’

Earlier, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that the Government will provide the live entertainment sector with “specific dates” for reopening on Tuesday.

The sector has been largely shut throughout the pandemic, with bosses calling on Government to allow it to return as soon as possible.

A meeting between stakeholders and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for Culture Catherine Martin ended earlier on Monday.

“The Government wants to open up, and to do that as safely as we can,” Mr Coveney told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“One thing we will definitely do tomorrow is give people specific dates so they can plan their businesses and lives around dates in the future.

“That’s what the industry is asking for.

The meeting of the Covid Cabinet sub-committee will resume this afternoon.

James Vincent McMorrow on stage during Ireland’s first major live gig since the pandemic, at Iveagh Gardens in Dublin in June. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

The group met for five and a half hours on Friday. There will be an announcement on Tuesday of a road map for lifting restrictions.

Mr Ryan confirmed on Friday that communions and confirmations are also set to be given the go-ahead this month.

In a statement on Friday, the Government also said it would engage with the organisers of Electric Picnic over the weekend, with Ms Martin saying she was exploring “all possible options” for the music festival to go ahead.

The chief medical officer has said he would not have concerns about the event going ahead from a public health perspective, if it is limited to only the fully vaccinated.

88.1% of over-18s are now fully vaccinated in Ireland. Very strong performance by the Vaccine Task Force, HSE and all involved in our rollout. Vaccination is giving us the protection we need against severe illness – so please get one as soon as you are offered. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 30, 2021

The latest figures show that 88.1 per cent of Irish adults are now fully vaccinated, among the highest rates in Europe.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin tweeted on Monday: “88.1% of over-18s are now fully vaccinated in Ireland.

“Very strong performance by the Vaccine Task Force, HSE and all involved in our rollout.

“Vaccination is giving us the protection we need against severe illness – so please get one as soon as you are offered.”