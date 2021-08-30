Two outdoor projects to share €90k funding

By Suzanne Pender

TWO local communities have benefited to the tune of €90,000 in funding for outdoor amenity projects.

As part of funding under the CLÁR Programme, €45,000 has been allocated to the installation of an astroturf playing pitch at St Michael’s in St Mullins Parish. This will include site preparation enclosed by railings and a net, along with two entry and exit points and landscaping work to finish off around the perimeter.

In Rathvilly, €44,963 has been allocated to St Patrick’s National School to upgrade play facilities in the school grounds; to resurface the junior yard area, along with the addition of play equipment in the yard.

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, welcomed funding of nearly €90,000 for two projects to help develop outdoor amenities.

“These facilities are especially important now in these outdoor times. This allocation in both of these rural locations will make a massive difference for all in the school communities,” she said.

“The funding comes under the Department of Rural and Community Development’s CLÁR Programme, which is a key part of Our Rural Future, the government’s five-year strategy to revitalise our rural towns and villages,” added deputy Murnane O’Connor.