Councillors reject 15% hike on property tax

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW homeowners will pay the same in Local Property Tax (LPT) in 2022 as they did in 2021, despite the local authority seeking a 15% increase. Yesterday (Monday), at a special LPT meeting of Carlow County Council, a proposal calling for the rate of LPT to remain unchanged from 2021 was carried by a majority of members.

Director of finance Pat Delaney outlined the precarious position of the council’s finances, with a deficit of €2.99m already indicated in the council’s draft budget for 2022. He added that €2.1m relates to a shortfall expected in commercial rates for 2022, adding that this was “taking an optimistic view” of the recovery that local businesses will experience next year.

“We are facing into another challenging year with the legacy of Covid-19 and the uncertainty of the recovery of commercial rates,” said Mr Delaney, adding that the council did not wish to have to consider a reduction in services.

He stated that the council therefore “recommends the LPT vary by 15%”, leading to an increase in council revenue of €608,000.

However, members proposed that the LPT remain at 2021 levels, which effectively is a 5% increase on the LPT base rate, with householders therefore set to pay the same in LPT as in 2021. This proposal was supported by 16 members, with cllrs Adrienne Wallace and John Cassin voting against – cllr Wallace had supported a reduction of 15% in LPT.