Death notices and funeral arrangements

Maureen Maguire (née Kavanagh)

Kylemore Hill, Rathoe, Co.Carlow and formerly of Newvale, Shankill, Co. Dublin. Died 25 August 2021 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Joe and loving mother of Ronan. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, son, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace.

A private family Funeral Mass for Maureen will take place on Thursday (2nd September) in St. Patrick’s Church, Rathoe at 12.00noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Owing to the HSE and government regulations social distance rules will apply and the family would like to thank you for your co-operation