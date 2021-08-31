Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council vote to reduce local property tax by 15%

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has voted in favour of cutting the base rate of local property tax by 15 per cent.

At a special council meeting on Monday evening councillors voted to implement the maximum reduction.

The motion was carried 24 votes to 16.

At Monday evenings special Council Meeting, elected Councillors voted to reduce the base rate of the Local Property Tax for 2022 – by the maximum amount of 15% – 24 votes to 16 votes.#LPT #PublicService#LocalGovernment pic.twitter.com/1uE5FZwaiE — Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (@dlrcc) August 30, 2021

The reduction will take effect from next year, with property owners in the jurisdiction facing smaller bills. However, some have raised concerns that the loss in income for the council will have a negative impact on services.

Fine Gael Councillor Frank McNamara, who voted in favour of the reduction, said the change will take €7.5 million away from the council, however, he told Newstalk there is money to cover the difference.

“€7.5 million is now off the table, but it’s worth saying that the county council raised, we estimate, about €12 million surplus in the past year – money we didn’t spend.

“I believe, and my colleagues believe, the county council shouldn’t be in the business of raising massive surpluses, so we thought we would put more money in peoples’ pockets that they can then spend locally,” Cllr McNamara said.