Gavin James’ entertainment firm sitting on profits over €200,000

Gordon Deegan

The entertainment firm owned by one of Ireland’s most popular artists, singer-songwriter Gavin James, last year recorded profits of €113,104.

New accounts for Gavin James Ltd show that the company returned to profit despite the Covid-19 pandemic shutting down the live music industry for most of 2020.

At the end of December 2020, the company was sitting on accumulated profits of €237,209.

The post-tax profit of €113,104 last year followed a post-tax loss of €59,690 in 2019 — a positive swing of €172,794.

The company’s revenues are not disclosed in the abridged accounts filed to the Companies Office.

Boxes album

The return to profit coincided with the release of the Dubliner’s Boxes album last year, which topped the charts in Ireland.

During the year, the cash pile at the company increased from €55,755 to €251,028.

The multi-award winning 30-year-old has had his songs streamed more than 1.5 billion times, while his talent has been embraced by the likes of Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran and Niall Horan.

James — whose real name is Gavin Wigglesworth — has also amassed 32 international Platinum and Gold records.

The singer-songwriter, who used to busk on Dublin’s Grafton Street, was one of the musicians to play at a Government pilot festival event, a concert at the IMMA at Dublin’s Kilmainham in early July.

It’s going to be fun playing some of the new songs, and all the old ones

In an interview ahead of the gig, James said: “It’s going to be fun playing some of the new songs, and all the old ones — because I haven’t played these new ones at all for the whole year-and-a-half.”

Last year, James — who has more than one million followers on social media platforms — was set to play at a series of drive-in concerts around the country.

However, he said that he was ‘devastated’ after having to cancel the planned gigs due to Government Covid-19 restrictions.

Now, according to the performer’s website, James is due to play three gigs in Switzerland in late October where fans will look forward to hearing favourites such as ‘Nervous’ and ‘Always’.