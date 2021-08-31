Government planning ‘last mile’ payment for reopening sectors

The Government is planning on a ‘last mile’ payment for workers in sectors facing a phased reopening as part of the next easing of restrictions.

Sectors such as live events and the arts are not expected to return to full capacity from the outset, with Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphrey’s telling Monday’s Cabinet sub-committee that it will not be a case of “switching the lights back on”.

According to The Irish Times, it is not yet clear what form the payment will take or the amount which will be offered, however, an agreement has been made in principle on proposals discussed by Ms Humphreys and Minister for the Arts Catherine Martin.

As part of Tuesday’s announcement on the updated roadmap for the easing of Covid restrictions, the live events and arts sectors are expected to receive key dates for their reopening.

It is expected venues will be permitted to increase capacity to 60 per cent for fully vaccinated people at indoor events from September 6th. The plan may also make allowances for events where full vaccination is not required for all attendees.

The return of live music at weddings is also on the cards, as is a pilot nightclub event expected to be held later next month.

The reopening plans build towards October 22nd, when it is expected all remaining Covid restrictions will be lifted.

The announcement on the next stage in the easing of restrictions is due to be made on Tuesday evening after a meeting of the Cabinet this afternoon.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will make a public address outlining the main points of the roadmap, followed by a press conference with the Coalition leaders.