Man charged in connection with double-stabbing incident

A garda stands at the Montgomery Street entrance onto the Barrow Track, near to where the stabbing took place

By Elizabeth Lee

A MAN in his 50s was charged this afternoon in Carlow Garda Station in connection with a stabbing incident in which two men were left in critical condition.

The man, who hasn’t been named by gardaí but is local to Carlow, was arrested shortly after the incident occurred on Sunday evening and was brought to Carlow Garda Station, where he was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He was charged this evening and is due to appear in Carlow District Court, tomorrow, Wednesday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Shortly after 6.45pm on Sunday, they were called to an incident on the Barrow Track near Montgomery Street in Carlow town, where two men aged in their 40s and 50s were discovered with apparent stab wounds. They were taken by ambulance to St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment; one of them was transferred to Waterford University Hospital. Both men are now in serious-but-stable condition, according to a garda spokesperson.

The area of the Barrow Track where the incident occurred was sealed off on Sunday evening when it was being forensically examined, while the garda sub-aqua team from Dublin was also involved. The track remained closed until lunchtime on Monday.

Apart from the three men, gardaí believe that no-one else was involved and they are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to anyone with video footage from the footpath at the Barrow Track at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

They also want to reassure people that the local beauty spot is safe for the public to use and that the stabbing incident was not typical of the area.

“This is not a regular occurrence,” said the garda spokesperson. “This is a beautiful area that’s used by families, walkers and cyclists. We want to reassure people about the area. We’re also appealing to anyone who was around there to come forward. It was a bright, dry, warm evening, so people would have been around. We’re asking them to contact us confidentially.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.