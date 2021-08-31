Two killed in separate single-vehicle collisions in Kildare and Tipperary

Two men have been killed in separate single-vehicle collisions which occurred on Monday evening.

At approximately 6pm, one man, aged in his 70s, was involved a collision in the Derrycrib area of Donadea, Co Kildare.

The motorcyclist’s body was removed to Naas General Hospital where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

The road, the main route between Donedea and Timahoe, remains closed pending a forensic examination, with local diversions in place.

Tipperary

Shortly after 9pm on Monday, a second man was killed in a collision at Mainstown, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary.

The driver of the vehicle, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital where a postmortem examination will be conducted.

The road from Faugheen towards Carrick-on-Suir at Maintown is closed to allow for a forensic examination to take place, with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for information regarding the incidents, with any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage asked to come forward.

Anyone who was driving in the Derrycrib area (Kildare) between 5.30pm and 6.15pm is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045-884 300, while anyone who was driving in the Mainstown area (Tipperary) between 9pm and 9.30pm is asked to contact Clonmel Garda station at 052-617 7640.

Information regarding either of the collisions can also be given via the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.