Much-loved Bridie retires after 20 years of service

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Bridie Maher (centre) who is retiring after 20 years with the Ballon-Rathoe Community Childcare facility is shown with Antoinette Cummins (left) and Anna Rogers (right) and Helen Murphy (2nd right) who started work with Bridie on her first day, also shown is Michael O’Toole (chairman Board of Management). Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE were emotional scenes at the Ballon/Rathoe Community Childcare Centre when one of their much-loved staff members retired after 20 years of service devoted to children.

Bridie Maher was there two decades ago when the centre was just in its own infancy – just ten children attended initially, but now there are 28 members of staff and over 200 children on their books!

The amount of children that she’s cared for! The oldest ones would be finished college by now. Bridie has been here from the beginning and so has seen how we’ve grown,” Helen Murphy, the manager of the centre told The Nationalist.

Bridie, married to Tommy, is local to Ballon and the family are well known in GAA circles.
Her family attended a surprise party that Helen had organised for her the day before her official departure. Family, friends and former pupils arrived to say goodbye to her and to wish her the very best of luck in the future.

It was lovely seeing some past pupils coming back to say goodbye to her. It was very emotional! It’s very difficult to say goodbye to someone after 20 years! Bridie is so well liked and respected. She’ll be greatly missed,” said Helen.

More photos in next week’s Nationalist.

