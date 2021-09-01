Death notices and funeral announcements

Thomas (Tommy) Farrell

Clogrennane, Carlow and formerly of The Harrow Cross, Oldtown, Nurney, August 31st 2021 (suddenly) at his home. Predeceased by his father Thomas. Sadly missed by his loving partner Siobhan, mother Margaret, daughter Pamela, son Ian, grand daughter Yasmin, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Ian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Owing to government guidelines, a funeral Mass for family will be celebrated on Friday morning at 11am in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm.

The Funeral Mass may be viewed from the Graiguecullen Parish website (www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com)

Ken Burke

106 Kevin Barry Avenue, Carlow, on 31 August 2021 (suddenly) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Nancy and by his sister Anne Marie. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael, John, Brendan, Tom and Niall, sisters Mary, Bernadette, Tracy and Sinead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Thursday evening.