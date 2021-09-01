Death notices and funeral announcements

Wednesday, September 01, 2021

 

Thomas (Tommy) Farrell

Clogrennane, Carlow and formerly of The Harrow Cross, Oldtown, Nurney, August 31st 2021 (suddenly) at his home. Predeceased by his father Thomas. Sadly missed by his loving partner Siobhan, mother Margaret, daughter Pamela, son Ian, grand daughter Yasmin, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Ian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Owing to government guidelines, a funeral Mass for family will be celebrated on Friday morning at 11am in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm.

The Funeral Mass may be viewed from the Graiguecullen Parish website (www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com)

 

Ken Burke  

106 Kevin Barry Avenue, Carlow, on 31 August 2021 (suddenly) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Nancy and by his sister Anne Marie. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael, John, Brendan, Tom and Niall, sisters Mary, Bernadette, Tracy and Sinead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Thursday evening.

Thomas McDonald

Slaney Quarter, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 31 August 2021 in the tender care of SignaCare Killerig; beloved brother of Sr. Elizabeth, brother-in-law of Eilís and much loved uncle of Nuala and Sinéad; predeceased by his brother Paddy; sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

