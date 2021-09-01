Gardaí appeal for information following Kildare hit-and-run

Gardaí are appealing for information following a hit-and-run incident in Co Kildare.

A female pedestrian was injured following the collision at Rosconnell Estate, Newbridge at 10.20am on Monday.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital for treatment where her injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

It is understood the woman had been standing beside a car when she was struck by a passing vehicle which failed to remain at the scene. Two stationary cars were also damaged during the incident.

A technical examination of both cars is being carried out and CCTV footage is also being reviewed.

Gardaí are appealing for information regarding a blue Ford Focus hatchback car which failed to remain at the scene. They are also appealing for the driver of the car to come forward.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Newbridge Garda station on 045-343 121 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.