By Suzanne Pender

THE annual Colm Hutton Golf Classic in aid of Éist Cancer Support Centre will take place on Saturday 11 September at Castlecomer GC.

A team of four costs €140, or €35 per person, which includes dinner in the clubhouse, while spot prizes are also up for grabs. For booking, phone Fergal O’Neill on 087 1810011 or Castlecomer Golf Club on 056 4441139. All funds raised will go to the wonderful services of Éist Cancer Support Centre.