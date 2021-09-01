Husband and wife died within a day of each other

The late Breda Kirwan

The late Seamus Kirwan

By Charlie Keegan

A BAGENALSTOWN woman passed away a day after her husband, joining the couple in death after more than 51 years of happy marriage.

Seamus Kirwan of Mullawnree, Camolin, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford died unexpectedly at Wexford General on Saturday 7 August, aged 88. On the following day, his wife Breda passed away in Gorey District Hospital.

Born on 10 May 1944, Breda was a member of the Armstrong family from Upper Kilree Street, Bagenalstown. She was daughter of the late James and Kathleen (née Dargan) Armstrong. Her death followed a short illness, bravely borne, which had been diagnosed in mid-May.

Breda was educated by the Presentation Sisters in Bagenalstown at primary and secondary levels. She went to work as a telephonist with the Department of Posts and Telegraphs at its telephone exchange in Dublin Street, Carlow, where she was employed for five-and-a-half years. It was when Seamus Kirwan rang the telephone exchange on one occasion that he struck up a conversation with Breda, which eventually led to a date and, ultimately, to marriage. They wed on 31 March 1970 in St Andrew’s Parish Church, Bagenalstown.

Seamus was a farmer, but was also a man with an entrepreneurial flair. He became a showband promoter during the country’s showband era, arranging gigs for bands all over Ireland.

In later years he was an organiser of the Miss Ireland competition and also acted as an events agent for some of the country’s best-known personalities, including RTÉ television presenter the late Gay Byrne, artist Thelma Mansfield and the late Charles Mitchel, RTÉ’s first news reader.

He was also engaged in the hiring of marquees for half a century, adding another entrepreneurial string to his business bow.

Adding to Seamus’s list of interests was his involvement in horse racing. He kept racehorses and would sometimes enter the Kirwan horses in Breda’s name at race meetings.

The couple were well known and popular throughout the Wexford area.

Seamus had a keen interest in soccer, boxing and judo. He was a major supporter of St Cormac’s AFC in Boolavogue, training the club’s young teams. He was also a regular at Wexford Youths League of Ireland games at Ferrycarrig Park.

He was a supporter of Norwich City in the English Premier League.

In all his business enterprises, Breda was Seamus’s rock, always at his side acting as secretary and adviser.

Breda had two lifelong friends in Carlow. Mary Treacy, Ballinakillbeg, Bennekerry had a friendship with Breda that had endured for 65 years. She enjoyed a similar friendship with Clare O’Carroll, who was a flatmate when they both lived at 58 Burrin Street, Carlow. The former Clare Hogan is a native of Fair Green, Bagenalstown and sister of two of Carlow’s greatest-ever hurlers, Willie and the late Martin Hogan.

The joint funeral Mass for husband and wife was celebrated in St Cormac’s Church, Boolavogue on Tuesday 10 August, when the celebrant was Fr Tom Orr, CC, New Ross, a family friend.

Three symbols of Breda’s life were brought forward by her grandchildren: her rosary beads from her visits as a pilgrim to Medjugorje, reflective of her deep faith; a photograph of her grandchildren, symbolic of her great love for her seven grandchildren, all of whom she cherished dearly; and her mobile phone, which was her lifeline for communicating with family, neighbours and friends.

The three symbols of Seamus’s life brought forward were a photo of his horse Illusions Tom, symbolic of his love for the sport of kings; a football, reflective of his love of the beautiful game; and his remote control – he used Teletext all the time to check out the racing form.

The couple were laid to rest together in the adjoining cemetery.

Breda and Seamus are survived by their sons James and Matthew, grandchildren Cillian, Áine, Keith, Shane, Sophie, Celine and Dylan, daughters-in-law Liz and Helen.

Breda is also survived by her Armstrong brothers and sisters Robert (Kilkenny), John (Naas) and Tony (Upper Kilree Street, Bagenalstown), Sr Esther (Mercy Sisters, Whitby, Yorkshire, England) and Catherine Fenlon (Carrigeen, Boolavogue).

She was predeceased in November 2020 by her brother Patrick (Pat) Armstrong, Upper Kilree Street.

The Kirwans are also survived by their brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.