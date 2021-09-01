Man held in Carlow in connection to fatal shooting

By Suzanne Pender

Gardaí have this evening issued a statement confirming that a male in his 50s arrested in Carlow yesterday (Tuesday) for possession of a handgun continues to be detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

The statement confirmed that this male is now formally detained for offences connected with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Conor O’Brien in Enfield, Co Meath on the evening of Thursday 26 August last.

An Garda Síochána indicated that they have no further comment at this time.