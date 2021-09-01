Olympic heroes and Donie O’Sullivan among guests for Late Late return

James Cox

The new season of The Late Late Show begins on Friday with Ryan Tubridy beginning his 13th year of hosting the chat show.

The lineup will include Ireland’s Olympic heroes, The Script and Irish CNN journalist Donie O’Sullivan.

Tubridy said: “This will be a Late Late season like no other as we move into the light and towards a new run of Friday nights. I’m particularly looking forward to reuniting with the audience who I have missed so much. We’ll have a few in this week but hopefully a full house soon. My advice to viewers is to put the kettle on, chill the wine and order in. Leave the rest to us!”

On Friday night’s show, The Script will be performing their new single I Want It All from their forthcoming greatest hits collection Tales From The Script.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s son, Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud, will talk about the impact his mother’s brutal murder has had on his life and why he still visits the home where his mother was murdered.

Ireland’s Olympic heroes including Kellie Harrington, Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Aidan Walsh, Afric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty will also appear on the show.

They will chat to Tubridy about what they have been getting up to since they arrived back from Tokyo and the heroes’ welcome they received.

Culture Club icon Boy George will be live in studio to talk about his incredible career in music and his special connection to Ireland.

In a special musical tribute, Eileen O’Riordan remembers her beloved daughter Dolores on what would have been her 50th birthday.

Eileen will also be joined by Fergal Lawler from The Cranberries who will chat about his life on the road and in the studio with his friend, the iconic Dolores O’Riordan.

CNN journalist and Cahirciveen man Donie O Sullivan will chat about his adventures in America.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday, September 3rd at 09.35 pm on RTÉ One.