Picturesque walk highlights the importance of rivers and streams

By Suzanne Pender

THE stunning backdrop of Mount Leinster proved the perfect spot to highlight the importance of water health at a special walk held on Sunday.

In support of World Water Week, the walk began at the source of the River Burrin near the Nine Stones viewpoint on Mount Leinster. Richard Burgess, chairman of the Slaney River Trust, led the talk, which was attended by a cross-section of people, including cllr John McDonald, Martin Shannon, chairman of the Blackstairs Farmers Group, and fellow member Peter Rose, walking groups, historians, artists, members of communities from the surrounding areas across the Blackstairs Mountains and the Save Mount Leinster community group, which organised the event.

Richard, a passionate fisherman and farmer, explained his first-hand experience of the evolution of water health in the area with emphasis on the importance of headwater protection. Through his role, he actively promotes awareness of why clean mountain streams are so important and the consequences of clean water on fish that spawn and grow.

There were open discussions around inadvertent effects on the ecosystem, the impact of sediment on water health, the strong local history and decline of the rare Freshwater Pearl Mussel in the nearby streams and the management of fishing stock in our local rivers.

Joe Kirwin, chairperson of the Save Mount Leinster Community Group, stressed the importance of the upland areas to preserve the water health downstream and for human supply – highlighting that the Blackstairs Mountains are source to 12 different rivers/streams, which is a little-known fact.

He continued that it is so important to raise awareness around water health and looks to the council to further protect and enhance our valuable resources.

The event was organised by the Save Mount Leinster Community Group in collaboration and with the support of the Local Authority Waters Programme.