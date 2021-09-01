State Street announces 400 jobs for southeast in global cybersecurity unit

State Street Corporation has announced 400 new jobs for Kilkenny after selecting Ireland for a new global cybersecurity and technology unit.

The company, a provider of financial services to institutional investors, is to establish a specialist 400-strong team in Ireland to provide technology infrastructure and cybersecurity services to support its group operations globally.

Jobs in the unit will include roles across programming, cybersecurity operations analysts, cybersecurity instrumentation engineers, data scientists, cybersecurity architects, cybersecurity forensics/investigations, pen testers, governance and risk and compliance experts.

Ireland’s tech ecosystem and financial services credentials alongside Kilkenny’s central location… were all compelling factors in our location decision

The new roles will be filled on a phased basis over the next two years.

State Street’s head of Ireland, Tadhg Young said: “We are very pleased that Ireland and Kilkenny will benefit from this very substantial investment and the addition of high value, sustainable jobs.

“Today’s jobs announcement, alongside plans for our new state-of-the-art office development in Kilkenny, marks a further strengthening of our presence and commitment to the region for years to come.

“Ireland’s tech ecosystem and financial services credentials alongside Kilkenny’s central location and access to talent from third level institutions in Dublin, Carlow, Waterford and beyond were all compelling factors in our location decision.”

‘Boost for Kilkenny’

Tánaiste and Minister for Employment Leo Varadkar described the new roles as a “fantastic boost for Kilkenny”.

“Ireland’s highly skilled and experienced workforce continues to attract the very best investment across the country,” he said.

The new unit will be located at the IDA Ireland Business and Technology Park in Kilkenny, where State Street already employs approximately 600 staff and where it is in the process of developing a new state-of-the-art office.

“Reflective of new ways of working post Covid and of staff preferences for flexibility and remote working, the new office will accommodate above average occupancy levels enabling it to draw on a broad staff pool along the east coast and midlands,” the company said in a statement.

State Street marks 25 years in Ireland and 20 years in Kilkenny this year and currently employs approximately 2,000 staff across Dublin, Drogheda, Naas and Kilkenny.

In Ireland, it is the largest provider of fund administration and custody services with $1.7tn in assets serviced across all asset classes.