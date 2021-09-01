‘Voluntary’ contributions are putting families under financial pressure

By Suzanne Pender

CONCERNS that schools relying on voluntary contributions from families to fund the basic necessities and the considerable financial strain it can cause have been expressed this week as thousands of Co Carlow children return to school.

Sinn Féin is calling on families to get in touch and share their experiences about how these costs are affecting them.

“Year on year, families are being crippled by requests for contributions of very often well over €100 or €200 per child, and even as much as €300 to 400 in some cases,” said local deputy Kathleen Funchion.

“These are huge sums for families to be expected to pull together in a matter of weeks and puts serious strain on families’ finances. We know that in reality these contributions are voluntary in name only. In some instances, students and families can be denied certain services and extra-curricular activities and they can face stigma,” she said.

“The St Vincent de Paul charity has warned that they are receiving hundreds of phone calls from parents every day, who are anxious about these expensive costs. This is unacceptable and must change. This is happening because the government doesn’t fund our schools properly and they are forced to seek these contributions,” said deputy Funchion.

“It shouldn’t have to be this way. Schools shouldn’t be so underfunded that they have to seek contributions and fundraise for basic things like keeping the lights and heating on. Sinn Féin wants to bring an end to the need for voluntary contributions,” she added.

Sinn Féin wants to hear families’ experience with voluntary contributions – how much have you been asked for this year? Or, more generally, what are your family’s experiences of back-to-school costs?

“Our spokesperson on education, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD, wants to hear about your experiences and what needs to change. Get in touch with him at [email protected] or on social media and tell us your story about the real costs of the return to school,” concluded deputy Funchion.