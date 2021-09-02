Covid: 1,751 new cases with 343 hospitalised

A further 1,751 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic.

There are 343 patients hospitalised with the disease as of this morning, with 59 in intensive care.

As the further reopening of the country approaches, trade unions have criticised the return of 100 per cent capacity on public transport, warning that there cannot be a return to a “sardine-like crush of passengers”.

Siptu and the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) have voiced “serious concerns” over the return of full capacity which came on Wednesday as part of the Government’s latest reopening plan.

Dermot O’Leary, general secretary of the NBRU, said workers feel like they are being treated “like guinea pigs” by the Government.

Vaccine latest

Meanwhile, women at all stages of pregnancy will be offered an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine following updated advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

The previous public health advice had recommended that pregnant women be offered mRNA Covid-19 vaccination between 14-36 weeks’ gestation.

In a further update in advice made by Niac to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, a further mRNA vaccine will be offered to immunocompromised children aged 12 years and older, regardless of whether they have received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.