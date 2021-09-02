Dart services resume after ‘trespasser’ near north Dublin station

Dart services through Raheny have resumed after a “trespasser” caused disruption near the north Dublin station.
Dart services through Raheny station were temporarily suspended on Thursday afternoon, with Dublin Bus accepting rail tickets during the disruption.
Irish Rail said in a post on social media that those travelling on Northside Dart services can continue to expect “some delays” due to the incident.
Update: Dart and Nothern services have resumed with some delays. -AB https://t.co/Fop3dQwGH5
