Drugs worth €2,900 seized in Carlow town

Illustration purposes only

By Elizabeth lee

Gardaí in Carlow seized almost €3,000 worth of cannabis in two separate incidents in the town in recent days.

Members of the drugs unit observed the occupants of a car acting in a suspicious manner. When the detectives earched the occupants, they uncovered €900 worth of cannabis. A teenager was arrested at the scene and charged to appear at Carlow District Court at a later date.

In the second incident gardaí, assisted by the drugs unit, searched a car in Carlow town, resulting in the seizure of €2,000 cannabis herb and other paraphernalia consistent with the sale and supply of drugs.

Investigations are currently ongoing.