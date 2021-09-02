Local angling club nets funding

By Suzanne Pender

Kilbride Anglers Club has been awarded funding for their concerted efforts to help angling grow in popularity.

Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency with responsibility for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats and promotion of angling announced funding this week for projects under its annual sponsorship programme, with the local club one of the recipients.

The programme supports novice or ‘beginner’ anglers and the development of sustainable angling tourism in Ireland, which could grow in popularity, particularly in rural and peripheral areas.

In Carlow, sponsorship funding was granted to the Kilbride Anglers Club, which held an ‘introduction to angling coaching’ course for people to try trout fishing in the Southern County Fishing Resort, in Garryhill.

According to a recent survey by Ipsos MRBI, over 327,000 adults in Ireland consider themselves an angler. Now, more than ever, people are discovering the positive effects angling has on mental health and wellbeing, the state agency has said.

Making the announcement this week, Suzanne Campion, head of business development at Inland Fisheries Ireland, said: “More than 320,000 adults in Ireland already enjoy angling and 18% of those who haven’t tried it before are likely to try it in the future. This demonstrates that there’s significant potential for sustainable angling, which could bring many health and economic benefits to the people of Carlow.”

“Through Inland Fisheries Ireland’s sponsorship programme, we want to encourage people to try angling sustainably and we also want to encourage more beginners, especially girls and women into the sport. The projects that are being supported this year showcase a wide appeal for angling events, coaching and competitions. These projects and initiatives will create a greater awareness of Ireland’s inland fisheries and sea angling resources and the importance of conserving and protecting these precious resources,” said Ms Campion.

The full list of events and initiatives receiving support under the 2021 sponsorship programme can be seen at www.fisheriesireland.ie