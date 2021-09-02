St Brigid and the Tullow connection

Authors Una O’Hagan and Colm Keane

The Brigidine Convent in Tullow

By Suzanne Pender

THE re-founding of the Brigidine Sisters in Tullow in 1807 is recalled in a new book The Book of St Brigid written by bestselling author Colm Keane and his wife, former RTÉ newsreader Una O’Hagan.

On 1 February 1807 – the Feast of St Brigid, the order originally founded by St Brigid came back into existence in Tullow after being suppressed during the 16th century Reformation and dissolution of the monasteries. On that morning, a small group of nuns assembled in their new convent at Tullow having spent the previous evening in prayer.

The nuns, ranging from 25 to 48 years in age, included Bridget Brien, Eleanor Tallon, Judith Whelan, Margaret Kinsella, Eleanor Dawson and Catherine Doyle. All were natives of Tullow and the surrounding parishes of Ardattin and Clonmore.

Their founder, Bishop Daniel Delany, had set for them a tough way of life. They rose at 5am each morning and a full hour was spent in prayer before Mass. Silence was observed at stated times of the day. Meat was served twice a week. It was, the bishop said, “hard living,” with “perfect obedience,” fasting and “constant application to work and prayer.”

Their work entailed educating the young, both rich and poor. They opened a school for the children of the parish and were soon building accommodation for boarders who previously were obliged to stay in town. They then spread farther afield – to Mountrath, Abbeyleix, Goresbridge, Paulstown and Ballyroan.

“The seed sown by Bishop Delany fast grew into a tree,” the authors write in The Book of St Brigid.

“That allusion to a seed-inspired tree is appropriate, as Bishop Delany had brought a tiny oak sapling from Kildare and planted it in the grounds at Tullow during the convent’s early days. The sapling was a symbol representing continuity from the convents of St Brigid to their reinstatement centuries later. Like Bishop Delany’s sapling, the order grew and flourished.”

Bishop Delany died in 1814, but his order lived on and thrived. In 1883, the Brigidines received a call from Australia where urgent education needs had arisen. They answered the cry for help and six sisters embarked on the journey. They were soon operating in Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, and Western Australia. They also crossed the Tasman Sea to New Zealand. They were still, of course, operating in Ireland.

“They had travelled a long way from home, yet by the standards of St Brigid, there was no surprise in that. She, too, had journeyed to the distant lands of her time, and her convents had spread far and wide. Her successors were no different. And wherever they went, they customarily planted an oak sapling in honour of their patron, St. Brigid of Kildare,” Colm and Una state.

The book details other aspects of the saint’s legacy, including stories surrounding Brigitte Bardot, Bridget Hitler, Oliver Cromwell’s daughter Bridget, and Pirate Queen Grace O’Malley. Also explored are her roles in inspiring the first tiered wedding cake and ‘Buy Irish’ campaign, along with her miracles and cures.

The Book of St Brigid is written by Colm Keane and Una O’Hagan. Colm has published 29 books, including eight number one bestsellers while Una is also a number one bestselling author. This is her fourth book.