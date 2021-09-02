Unions warn public transport cannot return to ‘sardine-like crush of passengers’

James Cox

Trade unions have criticised the return of 100 per cent capacity on public transport, warning that there cannot be a return to a “sardine-like crush of passengers”.

Siptu and the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) have voiced “serious concerns” over the return of full capacity which came in on Wednesday as part of the Government’s latest reopening plan.

Masks or face coverings are still mandatory on public transport, even after October 22nd, when the majority of restrictions will be lifted.

The two unions issued a joint statement in which they said “a 75% passenger capacity maximum should remain in place until further notice”.

Dermot O’Leary, general secretary of the NBRU, said the Government’s announcement has caused “real concern amongst our members on the frontline”.

He said there had been a “complete lack of consultation” with transport representatives.

Mr O’Leary says workers feel like they’re being treated like guinea pigs by the Government.

“Next week with the schools opening we reckon there will be a demand on buses and indeed trains and trams, at peak times we’d have concerns that people will turn up expecting to get on to buses or trains like they did previously.

“Again, we’ve been very clear in communications to our members that we will never allow a return to what we describe in the trade unions as sardine-like loadings that were there pre-Covid.”