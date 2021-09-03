A bumper year for high points in leaving cert

By Elizabeth Lee

THE corridors of every secondary school in the country should have been buzzing with tension and squeals of excitement, but they were strangely quiet this year, when the leaving cert results were released on Friday morning.

School principals and teachers missed out on seeing the end results of teaching their students for six years, with the students accessing their results though a Department of Education website instead.

“It’s been very different this year, it’s very quiet. Usually this place would be a madhouse!” Paul Thornton, principal of Tullow Community School told The Nationalist, and admitted that he missed seeing the former sixth years returning to their alma mater for the very last time.

But if the corridors were quiet on Friday morning, then in family homes all over Ireland the excitement must have been great, because across the board, grades have gone up, even in maths and in science subjects.

“It’s like a lotto bonanza! Like other schools, the grades here have gone up. The grades are very good so we’re following the national trend. I know that even with a quick glance at the results, they’ve gone up and are much higher than usual,” Mr Thornton continued.

The class of 2021 were also the first, and probably last, to have two bites of the cherry in the leaving cert race. Their subjects were marked through continuous assessment throughout the year, which led to an accredited grade awarded by their teacher, while they got a chance to sit formal exams, too. The best grade was the one that was counted, so conditions for getting a good leaving cert were absolutely optimal this year.

“The students that would have struggled got comfortably over the line, so that was wonderful to see them getting positive news after the two difficult years they’ve had,” said Mr Thornton.

Two students from St Mary’s Academy, CBS, Carlow achieved their dreams of getting the magic 625 points, the absolute maximum.

School principal Fiona Lennon, who’s been at the helm of CBS for just one year, said she’s very proud of Piotr Jedro and Raian Hossain on getting straight A1s. Both young men are from Carlow town. Piotr wants to study economics, while Raian wants to do medicine.

“It’s a fantastic achievement. We’re so proud of them, just as we’re proud of all of our boys. It was fantastic that some of them came in this morning to say goodbye to us. It was really lovely seeing them. This is my first year as principal and I’m proud of the students and their teachers, who gave them the best opportunities,” said Ms Lennon.

Niamh Broderick, principal of the county’s largest and the only all-girls school, St Leo’s College, Carlow, is equally proud of her students.

“Huge congratulations and well done to each and every one. This year’s results were really superb with a high percentage achieving over five hundred points and over four hundred points. Five of our girls achieved over 600 points with four achieving the maximum 625 points. It is a proud day for our students, for their families and for St.Leo’s College. Despite all of the challenges due to COVID-19 they displayed admirable resilience, worked hard and emerged as strong and successful young women. I am sad that we could not celebrate with them in the traditional way today but I cannot wait to see them again soon,” said Ms Broderick.

Madailín Mhic Lochlainn, principal of Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, is similarly pleased with the results of leaving cert 2021. She said that a high percentage of her students sat the formal exams and probably coped better with the pressure because they had the reassurance of knowing they also had the continual assessment option to fall back on, if necessary.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the results, which I think are testimony to the hard work put in by the students and their teachers. I think that students were very reassured going into the exams; they knew that they had the back-up of accredited grades. They were very comfortable walking into the exams and that was lovely to see. We’re delighted with the results and I’d like to thank the teachers for all their help and support. In the scheme of things, this is the first part of the rest of their lives and we wish them all the very best,” added Ms Mhic Lochlainn.

