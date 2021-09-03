Covid: Four cases of Mu variant identified in Ireland

Friday, September 03, 2021

James Cox

A new report says four cases of the Mu variant of Covid have been identified in Ireland.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated the strain as a ‘variant of interest’ — but not a ‘variant of concern’.

The variant has been recorded in 39 countries so far and health authorities are currently trying to determine whether it is more resistant to vaccination than other strains of coronavirus.

In a statement issued earlier, the WHO said “The Mu variant has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape.

Outbreaks

“Since its first identification in Colombia in January 2021, there have been a few sporadic reports of cases of the Mu variant and some larger outbreaks have been reported from other countries in South America and in Europe.”

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) says the cases were recorded before the end of last month.

A further 1,414 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the State.

There are 353 coronavirus patients in Irish hospitals with 55 in ICU.

Ireland’s rate of Covid-19 is the highest in the European Union, while deaths related to the disease have hit a five-month high.

Incidence rate

Figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) show the Republic has a 14-day incidence rate of just over 500 cases per 100,000 people — just ahead of Cyprus, with a rate of 496.

Covid-19 was linked to 52 deaths in August, the highest monthly total since April. Ten deaths were recorded last week, with an average age of 77 years, according to the HSE.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí renew information appeal on 22nd anniversary of Raonaid Murray murder

Friday, 03/09/21 - 9:51pm

Hiqa identifies ‘key failings’ in 25 nursing homes

Friday, 03/09/21 - 9:27pm

Prince Albert of Monaco visits Trinity College following €1m donation

Friday, 03/09/21 - 8:58pm