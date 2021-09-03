Death notices and funeral announcements

James (Jim) Delaney

7 St. Joseph’s Road, Carlow, September 1st 2021, at St. James’ Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Irene (Renee) and much loved father of Paul, Mary, Niall and Colm. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, sisters Sally and Mary, daughters-in-law Ann, Kate and Ann, his beloved grandchildren Mark, Rachel, Sarah, Emma and Fionán, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brothers John and Michael. Rest in peace.

Owing to Government guidelines a funeral Mass for family will take place on Monday morning (Sept 6th) at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam using this link www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

House private, please.