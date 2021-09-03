Death notices and funeral arrangements

Andy Keogh

Myshall, Co. Carlow, peacefully on September 2nd, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son Harold.

Andy, much loved husband of Imelda and cherished father of Christine, Pat, Anthony & Avril. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons & daughters, son-in-law Fred, daughters-in-law Annie & Sineád, grandchildren Aodhan, Emma, Ronán, Leah & Liam, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May Andy’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Removal on Sunday from his home to arrive at the Church of The Holy Cross, Myshall, for 2pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WoO_Fc63svs