Department administrative error

EARLIER this week, St Patrick’s NS, Rathvilly was incorrectly identified as the recipients of €44,963 in funding under the Department of Rural and Community Development’s CLÁR Programme.

The department has since clarified that this is not the case and it is, in fact, St Patrick’s NS, Ballymurphy which will receive €44,963 in funding to upgrade play facilities in the school grounds; to resurface the junior yard area, along with the addition of play equipment in the yard.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor confirmed to The Nationalist that “an administrative error” occurred within the department and apologised for any confusion caused.

The Nationalist is happy to clarify these matters.