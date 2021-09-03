Evidence ready to be served on woman accused of sex act with dog

Tom Tuite

Prosecutors have finished preparing evidence for the bestiality case against a Dublin woman accused of engaging in a sex act with a dog.

The woman, 29, is accused of a single offence contrary to section 61 of the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act.

The charge states it is alleged she committed an act of buggery with an animal, a mixed breed dog, which was part Rottweiler.

It allegedly happened at her home address on a date in December 2019.

Interim reporting restrictions preventing the media from identifying the accused were imposed when the case first came before Dublin District Court in June. It resumed on Friday when Judge Treasa Kelly was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions had completed a book of evidence and it was ready to be served on the woman.

Her solicitor Tony Collier said the defence had not thought it would be ready and as a result his client was not in court.

Judge Kelly adjourned the case until later this month and remanded her on continuing bail in her absence. At her next appearance the book of evidence will be served and the woman can be sent forward for trial to the circuit court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

The judge extended the temporary reporting restrictions.

Mr Collier also told the court that his client has a defence. Legal aid was granted after the solicitor said that the woman was a suitable candidate and was on social welfare.