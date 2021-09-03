Gates stolen in Tullow and Bagenalstown

Friday, September 03, 2021

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating a break-in at a farmyard in Ballinree between 9pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday morning. A number of steel gates and a generator were taken from a shed along with two horse feeders. Anyone with any information is asked to contact gardaí in Bagenalstown

Gardaí in Tullow received a report of the theft of two farm gates from a field in the Kilcoole area, between 9pm on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday. The gates were taken from their hinges at the entrance to a field. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Tullow Garda Station.

