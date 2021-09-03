Hiqa identifies ‘key failings’ in 25 nursing homes

James Cox

Recent inspections of nursing homes found “key failings” including a lack of staff, facilities not compliant with fire safety requirements and a resident who said they felt “forgotten”.

Inspectors found evidence of non-compliance in 25 out of 45 inspections, highlighting that some nursing home providers did not meet national standards or adhere to regulations.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) findings are “deeply concerning” and highlight that older people are not enjoying

the quality of life and care they have a right to in some nursing homes, Sage Advocacy has said.

The national organisation, which provides a support and advocacy service for vulnerable adults, older people and healthcare patients, said nursing home providers must be held accountable for non-compliance issues.

Sarah Lennon, executive director, Sage Advocacy said: “The Hiqa reports underline that there are unacceptable variations in the quality of care that some nursing home residents have received in Ireland.

“We have closely reviewed all of the latest 45 inspection reports and in some instances the care and support that nursing home residents had a right to receive was clearly lacking. It is understandable that both nursing home residents and their families will want assurances that these areas of non-compliance will be addressed by nursing home providers and that Hiqa ensures that residents are treated with compassion and are safe and well cared for.”

Sage Advocacy said the latest set of reports demonstrate that Hiqa inspectors uncovered significant failings in crucial areas by nursing home providers including infection prevention and control practices, residents’ rights and fire precaution requirements.

Other major issues of non-compliance detailed in the Hiqa reports include instances where: