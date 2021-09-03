Krispy Kreme to open second Irish store in Dublin

Friday, September 03, 2021

Doughnut outlet Krispy Kreme is set to open its second Irish store in Dublin.

The doughnut franchise will open a new branch in Swords later this year, following the success of its Blanchardstown store which opened in 2018.

The new shop will be located in the Pavilions Shopping Centre.


In 2019, the company’s Irish store in Blanchardstown was revealed as its best performing one worldwide.

The Irish Times reported that the store earned average weekly revenues of almost €300,000 from the end of September to December in 2018.

A queue of 300 people was outside on its first day of operations when it opened its doors at 7am, and the shop was forced to suspend its 27/4 drive-through operation soon afterwards as local residents complained of queues.

A spokesman for Krispy Kreme Ireland in 2019 said the Irish store was “the best-performing” Krispy Kreme outlet across its 1,300 strong network in 31 countries.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Leaving Cert student with eight H1s thanks granny for lighting candles

Friday, 03/09/21 - 12:48pm

Pat Hume: Peacemaker and partner to John Hume helped transform Ireland

Friday, 03/09/21 - 12:04pm

Book of condolence to open for Pat Hume

Friday, 03/09/21 - 12:01pm