Krispy Kreme to open second Irish store in Dublin

Doughnut outlet Krispy Kreme is set to open its second Irish store in Dublin.

The doughnut franchise will open a new branch in Swords later this year, following the success of its Blanchardstown store which opened in 2018.

The new shop will be located in the Pavilions Shopping Centre.





In 2019, the company’s Irish store in Blanchardstown was revealed as its best performing one worldwide.

The Irish Times reported that the store earned average weekly revenues of almost €300,000 from the end of September to December in 2018.

A queue of 300 people was outside on its first day of operations when it opened its doors at 7am, and the shop was forced to suspend its 27/4 drive-through operation soon afterwards as local residents complained of queues.

A spokesman for Krispy Kreme Ireland in 2019 said the Irish store was “the best-performing” Krispy Kreme outlet across its 1,300 strong network in 31 countries.