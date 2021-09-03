New website will help autistic students

By Suzanne Pender

AsIAm, Ireland’s National Autism Charity, has launched a new website to support autistic young people beginning higher level education or resuming on-campus studies this September.

One in 65 students in Ireland today has a diagnosis of autism and 86% of these attend mainstream schools. However, specific barriers persist, which can make attending college or university more challenging or overwhelming than it is for the majority of students.

AutismFriendlyHEI.ie has been created in close partnership with autistic third-level students and includes detailed advice and support to help autistic students navigate academic, social and student life in third-level education.

The website includes videos of students answering common questions about life in college/university. A 360-degree video of a college campus allows visitors to explore a college environment in advance of their first day on campus, while downloadable resources provide how-to guides for students living independently for the first time such as recipes and money management.

The website has been funded by Rethink Ireland through the Innovate Together Fund.