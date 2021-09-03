Paralympics Day 10: Cyclists strike gold once more for Team Ireland

Irish Paralympians have struck gold for a fourth time at the Tokyo 2020 games.

Cyclists Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal took the top spot in gruelling conditions in the Women’s B road race with a time of 2.35.53.

They saw off the Swedish pairing of Louise Jannering and Anna Svaerdstroem and the British pair of Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl in a tense race at the Fuji International Speedway.

It is the duo’s second gold medal at these games and a fourth for Team Ireland in Tokyo.

In other road cycling action, Team Ireland’s Ronan Grimes and Richael Timothy battled the elements in separate races to both finish 11th.

Timothy pipped New Zealand’s Sarah Ellington to the line to finish 11th in the C1-3 road race with a time of 1.21.22.

“I didn’t really expect to be here at all, to be here was the goal and to give my all in each event. I can call myself a Paralympian now,” she said afterwards.

Galway rider Grimes meanwhile came off his bike in the C4-5 road race but still managed to finish in 11th place.

His bike jack-knifed under him as he tried to avoid a separate crash. Unable to catch up with the main group afterwards, he clocked in a time of 2.29.21.

Team Ireland’s other road cyclists in action, Martin Gordon and Eamonn Byrne, were forced to pull out of the men’s B road race as the rain continued to fall in Tokyo.

#ParaCycling Three years ago Richael Timothy was told sport wasn’t an option and to find something else, she can now proudly call herself a Paralympian! There’s a lot more to come from Richael Timothy 🇮🇪#TeamIreland | #TheNextLevel pic.twitter.com/S6Fv5f4HwB — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) September 3, 2021

Canoe

Patrick O’Leary was victorious in the KL3 B final, after narrowly missing out on a place in the A final.

O’Leary needed to finish third in the KL3 semi-finals but finished fourth, despite clocking a time of 42.203 – his fastest of the year. His B final win, in a time of 42.416, saw him finish ninth overall.

“The semi-final was tough. To be fourth when just three went through was difficult but I knew going in I’d have to give everything and still need to be a bit lucky the way the draw had gone. It was probably the tougher of the two semi-finals,” he said.

“That was probably the fastest time I’ve done this year and I was happy that I gave it all I had. Then, even though the time in the B final was .2 of a second slower, that was the best race I’d done this year and I’m very happy with that.”

#ParaCanoe Patrick O’Leary finished 4th in the KL3 semi-finals in a time of 42:203 which means he will compete in the KL3 B Final at 03:36am today (🇮🇪 time)#TeamIreland | #TheNextLevel pic.twitter.com/U4lDgH81Js — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) September 3, 2021

Swimming

Patrick Flanagan has rounded off Team Ireland’s involvement in the pool as the final Irish swimmer in action.

Flanagan swam to fifth place in his heat of the S6 100m backstroke in a time of 1.26.81 – a season’s best performance.

“The Team atmosphere has been unbelievable since we left. I’ve done two Europeans, a world champs, loads of British championships and stuff and I don’t think we’ve ever had an atmosphere this good,” he said.

“The camaraderie and support of the staff and the athletes has just been so good and I think you’ve seen that in the pool. Not only are people medalling but they are ‘Pb’ing’ and that’s just so good and I’m so happy to be part of this team.”