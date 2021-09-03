Tullow football club presents cheque to local daycare centre

By Elizabeth Lee

AN IMAGE of a winning football team that was etched onto a slate and sold as a memento also raised much-needed funds for Tullow Daycare Centre.

Ann and John Duffy in Tullow run an art business, Lazer Now Custom Gifts, where they etch images onto slates. When St Patrick’s GAA won this year’s junior championship, beating Tinryland in the final, the team wanted a memento of the success, so player Eoin O’Toole approached the Duffys about designing a piece.

While Lazer Now Custom Gifts usually design historical or memorial plaques, they also make personalised slates for special occasions. Etching an image of the team was the perfect solution and one that the players and their families really appreciated.

“Eoin approached us about designing a slate as a memento of their win, so we designed a piece for them using an image of the team. We also thought that it was an ideal time to raise money for Tullow Daycare Centre, because they haven’t been able to raise funds like they usually do because of the Covid restrictions. Every euro counts, so we’ve raised about €600 for them,” said Ann.

The Duffys, along with members of St Patrick’s Junior A team, were delighted to hand over a cheque to Tullow Daycare Centre.