Additional allegations made against homelessness campaigner Anthony Flynn

Two additional allegations have been made against homelessness campaign Anthony Flynner, who died last month.

According to the Irish Examiner, the complaints are of a similar nature to two earlier allegations of sexual impropriety made against the founder of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH).

The week after the Dublin city councillor’s death on August 18th, two separate individuals made the complaints, both relating to alleged incidents in mid-2020.

One of the allegations was made to ICHH and the other to a politician, both of which were passed to gardaí who were examining the initial allegations.

At the time of his death, Mr Flynn had been suspended from his role at ICHH following the earlier allegations.

He had previously been interviewed by gardaí from the Divisional Protective Services Unit (DPSU) at Store Street Garda station as part of a major investigation, however, it was understood that he was not arrested.