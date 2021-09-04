Jimmy spent all of his working life with CIE

By Charlie Keegan

JAMES (Jimmy) White, New Oak Estate, Carlow died peacefully at his home on Friday 30 July following a brave, year-long battle with cancer. During his illness, Jimmy was cared for at home by his devoted children, grandchildren and extended family.

Aged 75, Jimmy was a native of The Harrow Cross, Nurney, Carlow and was one of 12 children – six boys, six girls. He was the first of his family to pass away.

Jimmy spent all of his working life in the employment of Córas Iompair Éireann (CIE), being a lineman for the national rail company. He walked the railway line from Carlow to Milford and back on a daily basis, being a loyal and conscientious employee. He had close on 30 years’ service with CIE.

Gifted with his hands, Jimmy put that skill to use when he constructed a number of house extensions for residents of New Oak Estate. Because of his proficiency at building, Jimmy was known affectionately as ‘Hardwall’.

He met his wife-to-be Mary McGrath from St Mary’s Park at a dance and they married in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Mary predeceased Jimmy in 2006, having also suffered from cancer. She was aged 57. Mary’s death came as a great blow to Jimmy.

A follower of all sports, in particular hurling, Gaelic football and soccer – he was a Glasgow Celtic supporter – Jimmy had played football at underage level with Nurney.

Very much a home bird, Jimmy had never been outside Ireland, being perfectly happy with his life in Carlow. He simply wanted to be there for his family, just as his family were there for him in his final illness.

Jimmy’s passing has created a huge void in the White family; he will be greatly missed by his eight children, ten grandchildren, extended family, his kind neighbours, former work colleagues and circle of friends.

He was waked at home in New Oak Estate, where prayers were led by Fr Gaspar Habara of Carlow Cathedral parish. His remains were removed from the White home on Monday morning, 2 August, to The Cathedral of the Assumption, where Fr Gaspar celebrated Jimmy’s funeral Mass.

A piper, David Walsh, Jimmy’s nephew, led the cortège out of New Oak Estate and he also played later as the funeral entered St Mary’s Cemetery.

Grandchildren brought forward significant symbols of Jimmy’s life at the start of Mass. The symbols were his radio, on which he listened to KCLR and the music of Johnny Barry; his trademark straw hat; and a wedding day photo of Jimmy and Mary, symbolic of his dedication to family.

Readings at Mass were by Jimmy’s granddaughters Lauren White, Kayla White and by Darragh Harland, partner of Jimmy’s daughter Sarah, with Prayers of the Faithful being recited by Amanda Murphy, partner of Jimmy’s son Peter, and by Paddy O’Brien, a long-time family friend.

The lovely singing of hymns at Mass was by Karen Kelly.

The coffin was borne from the cathedral to the strains of The parting glass.

Following Mass, Jimmy was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Luke Kelly and the Dubliners’ version of Dublin in the Rare Old Times being played at the graveside.

Jimmy is mourned by his children Olive White (New Oak Estate), John (Augha, Nurney), Peter (Burrin Road, Carlow), Dawn White (New Oak Estate), Ann Marie White (Tullow Road, Carlow), Therese White (New Oak Estate), Sarah White (Rathglenn, Killeshin) and James (New Oak Estate), his grandchildren Daniel, Lauren, Kayla, Katie, DJ, Cian, Jamie, Lyla, Ada and Charlie.

He is also survived by sons-in-law Darragh, Joey and Damien, daughters-in-law Audrey, Amanda and Leona, brothers Michael (Bagenalstown), John (Co Clare), Paddy (Staplestown Road, Carlow), Peter (Portlaoise), Tommy (Harrow Cross, Nurney), sisters Margaret Brennan (Ballinabranna), Patricia Walsh (Pollerton, Carlow), Carmel White (Bagenalstown), Eileen Miley (The Harrow Cross), Agnes Figg (Carlow) and Moll Hickey (Fenagh), by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and his friends – he had lifelong friends in Jim Moore, Seamus Moore and Ducksie Keating.