Next stage of reopening ‘all ok’ to go ahead, Varadkar says

The next stage of easing Covid restrictions and reopening Ireland is “all ok” to go ahead, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar said that the vaccination of under-35s is “really working now”, noting that cases have plateaued and the “rise in patients in hospital and ICU [is] slowing”.

“All ok for next stage of re-opening on Monday,” he tweeted.

Vaccination of under 35s really working now. Cases have plateaued / falling. Rise in patients in hospital and ICU slowing. All ok for next stage of re-opening on Monday https://t.co/DSQWzRFBE2 — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) September 3, 2021

From Monday, live music and dancing will be allowed at weddings. Organised outdoor events will be permitted to have 75 per cent capacity, where all attendees are fully vaccinated or accompanied minors.

All religious ceremonies will be able to go ahead with 50 per cent of venue capacity, regardless of the immunity status of attendees.

It comes as a further 1,414 further Covid cases were confirmed by the Department of Health.

As of 8am on Friday, there were 353 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 55 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the HSE has advised that further walk-in vaccinations are available at clinics nationwide this weekend.

Anyone eligible for a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can receive a first or second dose without an appointment at walk-in clinics which are scheduled on Saturday and Sunday.

Walk-in clinics are open for anyone aged 12 and older. Children aged 12 to 15 must attend with their parent or guardian.

Details on walk-in vaccination centres operating over the weekend can be found on the HSE website: hse.ie.